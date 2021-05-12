Officials: Helicopter flew into snow shortly before crash that killed Guthrie docter

MEHOOPANY, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a helicopter flew into a band of snow shortly before spinning out of control and crashing in a remote area of northeastern Pennsylvania last month, killing a Lehigh Valley physician, Dr. Sanjay Kansara.

But The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board says it's unclear whether the snow caused or contributed to the April 22 crash that killed Dr. Kansara or whether other factors were involved.

The Robinson R44 copter departed Allentown Queen Municipal Airport and was headed to Bradford County Airport when it went down in Wyoming County.

Kansara lived in Upper Saucon Township and commuted by air to the hospital.