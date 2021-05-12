Raising gas prices due to more than just Colonial Pipeline attack

(WBNG) -- As gas prices rise, experts say that it does not have to do entirely with the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack which has cut off a large supply of gas to the East coast.

According to Mirabito Senior Vice President of supply Justin Fisher, the Northeast gets its supply of gas from the New York harbor market where it is sent by pipeline to upstate New York.

Fisher says there are a number of factors that have impacted gas prices, and the cyber attack is just one of them.

"The market, unfortunately, has been on an upward trend even before this cyber attack came into place," he says, " As the economy's been recovering, things have been opening back up and we're entering the summer driving season. The market has already been coming up."

Fisher says that gas prices could continue to rise throughout the summer months unless the organization of the petroleum exporting countries decided to ramp up production, which has been refrained from during the pandemic.