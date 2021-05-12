Rumble Ponies drop game 2 to Curve

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Altoona Curve in the second game of the series Wednesday night.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 2 (0-7), Curve - 7 (4-3)

Altoona set the tone early with three runs in the first inning. The Rumble Ponies first run of the homestand came in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run from center fielder Wagner Lagrange.

After the sixth inning, the Curve would extend the lead 7-1. The Rumble Ponies second run crossed the plate from an RBI double from left fielder Carlos Cortes in the ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies take on Altoona again Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.