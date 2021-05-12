Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers

Dozens of school districts around the country have eliminated requirements for students to wear masks, and many more are likely to ditch them before the next academic year. Where many see a continued need to protect children and teachers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, opponents argue that masks make students uncomfortable and mandates impinge on freedom. At some school board meetings, emotional and highly divisive debates on the issue even have led to the involvement of police. Some public health experts say it’s too early to relax mask rules since few children are vaccinated and they spend hours at a time indoors at school.