Slovakia plans to keeping using AstraZeneca despite pause

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s health minister says the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine should remain part of his country’s vaccination program. Slovakia halted use of the two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine after its State Institute for Drug Control concluded last week that the death of a 47-year-old woman who received the AstraZeneca was “likely” linked to the vaccine. AstraZeneca is still be administered to those in Slovakia who are waiting for their second shot. The minister, Vladimir Lengvarsky, says the women’s death is still being determined. He says another, and main reason for the move was that Slovakia’s didn’t have enough AstraZeneca shots to continue its administration.