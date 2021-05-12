The Latest: Maloney seeks answers in Capitol riot hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney says Congress must find out why the federal government “failed to coordinate an effective and timely response” to the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Maloney made the comments Wednesday as she opened a hearing with former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, both of whom were involved in the response.

Maloney says, “It is our duty to understand what went wrong that day, to seek accountability and to take action to prevent this from ever happening again.”

Maloney says it’s clear Trump is responsible for the Capitol riot. The House impeached Trump a week after the siege for telling his supporters that day to “fight like hell” to overturn the results of the election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The then-Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump in February.

Republicans immediately tried to change the subject of the hearing to protests in several cities over the last year in response to the death of George Floyd. The top Republican on the panel, Kentucky Rep. James Comer, says Democrats “continue to demonize tens of millions of Americans who support President Trump.“