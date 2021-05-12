Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of shooting three people in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida. New York City police said at a news conference that Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody near Jacksonville, four days after the shooting Saturday that rattled the Big Apple tourist haven known as the “Crossroads of the World.” The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on the condition of anonymity. Muhammad was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the sheriff’s office in Bradford County, Florida. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.