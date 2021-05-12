UHS reacts to Leapfrog Hospital Survey Grade, says there is constant effort to improve

(WBNG) -- Hospitals around the nation received their annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey grades last week, and 12 News spoke with one of the area's largest hospitals that have responded to the grade.

UHS Wilson Hospital and USH General Hospital both received "C" grades on the traditional five-letter grade scale.

UHS responded to the grading Wednesday, saying they are constantly working to become better.

Officials from UHS say the current Leapfrog grade does not show the efforts that were made, and that continue to be made from when the pandemic began last year.

"On our last assessment, we were very close to the B. When you look at the range that tips from a 'C' to a 'B', we were just about there," says Nancy Rongo, UHS Chief Quality Officer.

The organization says they are currently working on their 2021 survey for the Leapfrog grades, and they hope to see a higher mark for their hospitals.