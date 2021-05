LONDON (AP) — U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has urged global cooperation to combat cyberattacks by “hostile state actors” and criminal gangs. Raab pledged 22 million pounds ($31 million) in support to “vulnerable” countries in Africa and the Indo-Pacific to improve their digital defense capacity. He said Britain and the West must step up on the issue or face the “multilateral vacuum” being filled by China and Russia.