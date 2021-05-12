Wisconsin appellate court rejects most of shaming sentence

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has tossed out part of a woman’s shoplifting sentence that required she tell the management of any store she entered that she was on supervision for the offense. Twenty-eight-year-old Markea Brown, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty in 2018 to felony retail theft for helping steal $2,655 worth of merchandise from Pleasant Prairie Outlet Mall. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who sentenced Brown to 15 months in prison, says he feels that “embarrassment does have a valuable place in deterring criminality.” The appeals court disagreed, saying it doesn’t believe that a broad public notification requirement promotes rehabilitation.