Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result

in widespread frost formation.

* WHERE…Northeast Pennsylvania and central New York except for

the Finger Lakes.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&