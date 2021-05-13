Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result
in widespread frost formation.
* WHERE…northeast Pennsylvania and central New York except for
the Finger Lakes.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&