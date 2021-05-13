Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Last updated today at 12:35 am
12:13 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Broome

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result
in widespread frost formation.

* WHERE…northeast Pennsylvania and central New York except for
the Finger Lakes.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

