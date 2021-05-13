Gunman opens fire at memorial site, killing man, wounding 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A gunman opened fire on a small crowd gathered at a memorial site for a shooting victim in Philadelphia, killing one man and wounding three others. The shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the gunman fired several shots at close range before fleeing on foot. He remained at large Thursday. A 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times in his chest, torso and abdomen was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Two other men _ ages 23 and 29 _ were both shot in the chest, while a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. All three remain hospitalized.