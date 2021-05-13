Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied and then took the lead against struggling Washington closer Brad Hand, beating the Nationals 5-2. Philadelphia, which has taken seven of its last nine, won consecutive road games for the first time this season. Washington dropped its fourth in a row to sink a season-worst six games below .500. Hand, who blew a save Saturday against the New York Yankees and then suffered the loss the next afternoon in the Bronx, was staked to a 2-1 lead in the ninth. He quickly gave it back on Odúbel Herrera’s home run.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati’s bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1. Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Suárez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double. Lucas Sims worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. The Cincinnati bullpen struck out nine without allowing a hit in relief of Sonny Gray.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols may have helped their march to a division title. The league’s policies forced teams to largely stay in their hotels on the road. The Penguins used that time to form the kind of chemistry off the ice that translated into success on the ice. Pittsburgh is hoping the chemistry will continue when the playoffs start. The Penguins will face the New York Islanders in the opening round looking for revenge. New York swept Pittsburgh in the first round in 2019.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 88th minute and the Philadelphia Union tied the New England Revolution 1-1 on Wednesday night. Philadelphia ended a three-game home losing streak to improve to 1-2-2. Teal Bunbury had a sliding finish of DeJuan Jones’ pass to open the scoring for New England in the 85th. Three minutes later, Przybylko tied it on a header in traffic. New England is 2-1-2.