Humphrey signs NLI to the College of Saint Rose

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Chenango Forks senior Jack Humphrey signed his national letter of intent to join the swimming program at the College of Saint Rose.

Humphrey has been on the Blue Devils swimming team for four years and served as captain this season.

He is ranked 16th in the state for the 100 meter butterfly. In sectionals this year, he placed fourth in the 50 free and third in the 100 free.

Humphrey said he's looking forward to getting to swim more once he gets to campus in the fall.

"Getting more of an experience," said Humphrey. "Better experience than I did in high school."

Humphrey plans to major in political science.