Judge approves $577 million settlement for Maryland HBCUs

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved a $577 million settlement in a lawsuit over underfunding at Maryland’s four historically Black colleges and universities. The deal approved Wednesday will provide $555 million in extra funding over 10 years, beginning in 2023, for Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University in Baltimore and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore. Another $22 million will pay the legal costs of the plaintiffs who spent 15 years in court pursuing these claims. The lawsuit accused Maryland of underfunding the institutions while developing programs at traditionally white schools that directly competed with them, draining away prospective students.