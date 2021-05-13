Off beat: Top cop banned after faking report to flee meeting

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A law enforcement oversight board has decided to revoke the license of a former Maine police chief after an investigation found that he created a false police report to get out of a meeting. The Maine Criminal Justice Academy voted in February to take away former Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin’s license. The Bangor Daily News reports the details of the investigation then became public this month. Potvin has waived his right of appeal. The decision bars him from working in Maine law enforcement again. He resigned last year.