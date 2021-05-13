Peep Williams – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Seton Catholic junior Peep Williams is off to a great start to the season.

Williams and the Seton Catholic girls lacrosse team are currently undefeated. In the first three games of the season, Williams had 33 goals.

"It's super easy to play with these girls," said Williams. "I know that winning is the goal and it's my goal too. Having to share a common goal and we're having to work together. It's really fun to play with them."

Saints head coach Alex Walsh said Williams is very confident with the ball but most importantly she knows how to be a leader.

"It's like having another me out there," said Walsh. "She just gets everyone going all of the time. She does a really good job at getting her teammates involved which for good players that's good. It's not just her and everything else going on. She gets everyone else up to her level."

Even though she has a year left of high school, Williams already committed to play at the next level for the Stanford University women's lacrosse program.

"It's absolutely an amazing institution," said Williams. "California is an amazing state. Mainly the coaching staff. They were just so brilliant. They're master minds at lacrosse. They know what they're talking about. They recruited me heavily."

"She puts in the work in the off season," said Walsh. "I think she'll be ready to go especially with another year under her belt."

Even though she knows where she'll be playing collegiately, Williams said her biggest goal this season is to get better.

"Now that I do know where I'm going to school it's a lot less pressure off of me," said Williams. "Hopefully we win sectionals. That's the goal for everyone and making sure we are on pace to do that."

Williams and the Saints host Whitney Point Monday at 7 p.m.