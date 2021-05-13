Prosecutor: No charges against Kansas deputy who shot woman

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed against a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a woman who refused to pull over during a high-speed chase that began over a wrong license plate on a vehicle. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett on Thursday released his final report concluding that the deputy is immune from prosecution in the December 2019 death of 51-year-old Debra Lee Arbuckle. Bennett determined the deputy fired his weapon to stop what he perceived to be a threat of bodily injury to himself and his fellow deputies. An attorney for Arbuckle’s son says the woman posed no threat and the family is disappointed that the deputy isn’t facing a homicide charge.