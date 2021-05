Frost Advisory for the entire area until 8 AM.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers. 0-T” High 62 (58-64) Wind NW 5-10 mph

A warming trend will start Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 62. There will be a slight chance for a few showers, mainly over NEPA, but most of us will stay dry. With clear skies and light winds, it's going to be cold again tonight.