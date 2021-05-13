Woman says $26M California lottery ticket destroyed in wash

NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — The winner of a $26 million California Lottery prize may have literally washed the chance of a fortune down the drain. The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket for the Nov. 14 drawing was sold at an Arco AM/PM convenience store in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk. Thursday was the deadline to redeem it. Nobody did. A store employee says a woman told workers that she bought the ticket but put it in her pants pocket and then washed the pants, destroying it. Lottery officials say the clam will be investigated, but if the woman didn’t have the ticket or photographic evidence, she is out of luck.