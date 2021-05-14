World stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound led by Big Tech

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Europe and Asia after a rally on Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak that included the biggest drop for the S&P 500 since February. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo but fell in London and Singapore. Technology stocks and semiconductor makers, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, have been among the bigger gainers. On Thursday, the S&P 500 surged 1.2% as prices for commodities including crude oil fell back after surging in recent weeks. Rising prices have raised concern central banks might backpedal on stimulus policies, hampering the recovery from the pandemic.