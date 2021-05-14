Belarus officer sentenced for leaking document on crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarusian military officer has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for leaking a document related to the government’s crackdown on protests against the country’s authoritarian president. The officer, Capt. Dzianis Urad, was accused of giving the media a copy of a government directive urging the military to help put down the demonstrations. Belarus’ Supreme Court on Friday also stripped Urad of his military rank for the actions that “hurt national security.” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the ex-Soviet nation for more than a quarter-century. But he has faced months of massive protests triggered by his re-election to a sixth term in an August vote that the opposition and some election workers said was rigged. Many protesters were badly beaten.