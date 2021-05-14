Binghamton University holds in-person, safe graduation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- All students and their two allowed guests have some safety guidelines to follow to be able to enter the Binghamton University graduation ceremony.

The 2021 Commencement is happening in person this year from May 13 to 16. There will be nearly 30 scheduled grad walks.

Everyone entering must show one of the following: Proof of vaccination, proof of negative results from a PCR test within 72 hours of the ceremony, proof of negative results from an antigen test within six hours of the ceremony, or proof of completed immunization.

Acceptable forms of proof include a mobile application, screenshot, image, or a written document.

Any individual who fails to present the required forms may not enter any of the ceremonies.