Cary Angeline signs with Arizona Cardinals

(WBNG) -- The grandson to legendary high school football coach Fran Angeline is taking his talents to the NFL.

Cary Angeline signed a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals and told 12 News it was surreal to get the call up by the Cardinals.

"Oh, it's awesome. Ever since I was a young kid I've always wanted to play in the NFL. Football always been a huge part of my life and to just get that opportunity, I'm very thankful for it."

Cary went on to say his grandfather and his father were the two men who introduce him to football and are to thank for why he fell in love with the game.

"Yeah definitely. Every since I was really young, as early as I can remember, he and my father were the main ones who really introduced me to football and I know all about my grandfather's legacy and U-E. Ever since I was young they had a football in my hand. He would show us around the stadium and introduce us to the players and stuff like that. So my grandfather definitely had a huge role in just my interest in football growing up."

Fran Angeline passed away in 2018, but his legacy and name are now carrying on to the NFL.