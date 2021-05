PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 20 points, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists for the 76ers. Ignas Brazdeikis scored 21 points for the Magic. They have lost six straight.