Federal judge to leave bench to head Dickinson College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The federal judge who outlawed “intelligent design” from being taught in public schools and struck down Pennsylvania’s ban on same-sex marriage will leave the bench to become the president at Dickinson College. The school said Friday that John E. Jones III, the chief judge of the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania, will resign this summer to take a two-year term as interim president of Carlisle-based Dickinson. Jones chairs the school’s board of trustees and graduated from Dickinson in 1977. Margee M. Ensign will resign as president of Dickinson on June 30, and become president of American University of Nigeria. She held that post before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017.