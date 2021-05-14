Feds say Swiss company to pay $77M over US tax evaders

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say Switzerland’s biggest insurance company will pay more than $77 million to the U.S. Treasury after admitting it helped U.S. taxpayers dodge tax responsibilities through offshore accounts. Prosecutors made the announcement Friday about Swiss Life Holding and three of its subsidiaries. They say the company admitted conspiring with U.S. taxpayers to hide assets and income through more than $1.4 billion in offshore insurance policies. The admission enabled Swiss Life to obtain a deferred prosecution agreement on a conspiracy charge. Prosecutors say the insurance company wrote tax-dodging policies since 2008 after Swiss banks terminated business with U.S. clients under pressure from U.S. investigators.