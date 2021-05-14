Fire departments respond to fire in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)- Fire departments are responding to a house fire in Binghamton early Friday morning.

According to Broome County dispatch the fire started around 1:10 a.m. and is at 8 Slauson Avenue.

A 12 News crew on the scene could see flames coming out of a second story window and it is a multistory fire.

Dispatch says they cannot confirm if anyone is injured or what the cause is at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further updates.