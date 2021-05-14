Frazier rallies Pirates past Giants 3-2 in 11 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Austin Slater’s single put the Giants ahead in the top of the 11th, but Frazier’s triple scored Michael Perez, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second base. Kevin Newman lined out softly and Giants manager Gabe Kapler had Caleb Baragar intentionally walk Bryan Reynolds and rookie Will Craig to load the bases. Polanco foiled the strategy by hitting a deep fly to center field.