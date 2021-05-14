Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 21 points, Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat held onto the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 106-94 on Thursday night. Tyler Herro scored 18 points, Goran Dragic had 15 and Kendrick Nunn added 13. Miami captain Udonis Haslem got his first minutes of the season in the first half, scoring four points and getting ejected with two technical fouls in just under three minutes. Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Shake Milton added 12 and Danny Green had 11 for Philadelphia, which could have wrapped up the East’s No. 1 seed with a win. MVP candidate Joel Embiid managed only six points on 3-for-9 shooting.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 to end a four-game slide. Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low six games under .500 before salvaging the finale of the three-game series. Philadelphia missed a chance to move four games over .500 for the first time since it was 5-1. Corbin allowed one run in seven innings, giving up five hits while striking out a season-high nine.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1. DeSclafani improved to 3-7 against the Pirates. The lone hit off him was a first-inning single by Jacob Stallings. Duggar’s solo shot in the fifth off Wil Crowe broke a scoreless tie. It was his seventh career homer in four seasons, and first since June 13, 2019. The Giants improved to an NL-best 23-14 with their fifth win in six games. Tyler Rogers earned his third save by pitching a scoreless ninth. Pirates first baseman Will Craig hit his first major league homer in the eighth.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers have set plans to host 100% capacity at their ballparks, joining the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals. The Twins, who started the season at 25% capacity, said Thursday they will increase to 60% for 12 home games at Target Field from May 14-30, move to 80% for 12 home games in June and 100% for the final 40 regular-season home games starting July 5. Philadelphia started the season at 20% and but will allow 100% starting with a series against the New York Yankees on June 12-13. Milwaukee said American Family Field will shift to 100% capacity starting June 25.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19-related injured list and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Realmuto is hitting .314 with four homers and 16 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is in the first season of a five-year $115.5 million deal. Marchan made his major league debut last season, going 4 for 8 with a homer and three RBIs. The 22-year-old is hitting .250 in six games at Lehigh Valley this season.

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem can finally say that he has played in 18 NBA seasons. The Miami Heat forward got into a game for the first time this season on Thursday night. Haslem scored four points and promptly got ejected. He turns 41 on June 9 and became the oldest player to appear in a game for the Heat. Haslem also is the oldest player to appear in an NBA game this season. Cleveland’s 38-year-old Anderson Varejao was the oldest, followed by Miami’s 37-year-old Andre Iguodala.