Home cooks find antidote to blandness on TikTok videos

A lot of home cooks have been looking for inspiration and new ideas in the kitchen this past year. And one place some are turning to is the social media platform TikTok where there are more than 15 billion food posts. Fans say TikTok’s short-video format is a good way to see if a recipe is one you want to make. There’s a lot of variety. You can see how to perfect a hamburger or ferment kimchee or make old-fashioned Japanese candy or fry frog legs. Seattle student Camden Allard has made several recipes from TikTok including one that went viral for feta tomato pasta.