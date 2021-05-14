Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian families grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City as Israel unleashed heavy artillery fire and airstrikes, killing a family of 6 in their home. Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion. Israel has massed troops along the border and called up 9,000 reservists as fighting intensifies with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. Palestinian militants have fired some 1,800 rockets, and the Israeli military has launched more than 600 airstrikes and shelled some areas with tanks. As Israel and Hamas plunged closer to all-out war despite international efforts at a cease-fire, communal violence in Israel erupted again overnight and into Friday.