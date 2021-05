FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.05” 20% High 66 (60-68) Wind NW 3-8 mph

Our gentle warming trend will continue over the next few days. With warmer temperatures there is a slight chance of showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More importantly, we get temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. There is also a slight chance for a few thunderstorms.