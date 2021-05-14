Pennsylvania follows relaxed federal guidance on masks

Masks Poll Will you still wear a mask if New York adopts the new CDC guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear one? Yes No Unsure



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania adopted new, relaxed federal guidance on mask-wearing for people who are vaccinated, while the Philadelphia Phillies will increase seating capacity at home games.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on mask-wearing, saying that fully vaccinated people don't have to wear them in uncrowded situations indoors or outside at all, even at a crowded event.

Pennsylvania's masking requirement is still in place for unvaccinated people.

The Phillies, meanwhile, will welcome up to 16,000 fans to the stands at Citizens Bank Park starting May 22. Capacity will increase to 100% beginning June 12.

Face coverings are still required when attending games under city guidelines.