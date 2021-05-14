Ross Park Zoo Celebrating ‘Older American Month’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local officials and the Ross Park Zoo are partnering up to help celebrate Older American Month.

On Tuesday, May 18, the zoo is inviting people 65 years and older to visit with a friend for free as part of Senior Appreciation Day. Along with being able to see all of the animals, there will be other activities and workshops for seniors to participate in.

Officials at the zoo are hoping to use this event as a way to bring joy to the community. Phillip Ginter, the zoo's Executive Director, explains that the zoo has been part of the community for a very long time. He wants to take this opportunity to give the folks who grew up with the zoo the chance to relive their childhood and come back.