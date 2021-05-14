Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it sought to control an increase in untraceable coronavirus infections. From Sunday until June 13, gatherings will be limited to two people and restaurants can only provide delivery or takeout. The health ministry said the pattern of infections not connected to known cases suggested the virus was spreading and current measures were insufficient to stop it. A quarantine-free travel bubble with Hong Kong is due to start May 26. But Singapore’s transport minister says it’s unlikely the criteria for starting the bubble will be met. A decision will be announced next week.