Turkish firm shuts down power supply for crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A Turkish company that provides electricity to Lebanon from two power barges says it has shut down its operations over delayed payments. The move is expected to increase outages in the crisis-hit Mediterranean country. The company Karpowership has been threatening to shut down its power supply to Lebanon for weeks and said it took the decision Friday because of 18 months of overdue payments. However the decision comes after a Lebanese prosecutor’s decision last week to seize the ships pending an investigation into corruption and graft allegations. The company has called those accusations baseless. The company provides around 370 megawatts to Lebanon through two electricity.