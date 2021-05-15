AP ‘shocked and horrified’ by Israeli attack on its office

NEW YORK (AP) — An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday. All AP employees and freelancers evacuated the building safely after receiving a warning. AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt says the company is shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. Pruitt says the AP is seeking information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the U.S. State Department to try to learn more. He calls it an incredibly disturbing development and says the world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened.