At synagogue targeted by violence, vision for transformation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he was working on the master plan for the post-9/11 World Trade Center site in New York City, architect Daniel Libeskind confronted a dilemma much like the one he faces in helping revive another target of terrorist violence. The question is how to “memorialize a terrible event that no one should ever forget, yet at the same time create beautiful, inspiring spaces where people will want to live and work,” he later wrote of the World Trade Center project. Tree of Life officials last week announced Libeskind as lead architect for the reconstruction of their synagogue, where in October 2018 a gunman killed 11 worshipers.