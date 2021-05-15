Boy, 10, a hit as league’s first fully blind baseball player

EMMAUS, Pa. (AP) — Christopher Yetter steps up to home plate and strikes a purple ball that makes a beeping sound, and he heads to first base, with another beeping noise growing louder as the player approaches the base. When he arrives at the base — actually a retrofitted batting tee — he touches a button, and off goes the beeper. The same thing happens as Christopher approaches second and third base. If you think baseball is hard, imagine playing it blind. That’s what young Christopher is doing, and he’s among the inspirations sponsored by the Miracle League of Lehigh Valley.