Few afternoon pop-up showers



SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Pop-up showers during the afternoon hours 40% PM. Cannot rule out an isolated rumble of thunder. High of 69 (65-72). Winds out of the south at 3-8 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies clearing. Fog will develop after midnight. Low of 45 (42-48). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will be starting off with sunny skies but with enough instability in the atmosphere will lead to the potential of afternoon showers. A few embedded downpours and thunderstorms are possible as well. Similar conditions on Monday are expected.



The big story in the weather department this week however will be the warm temperatures through the entire 7-day forecast.