Fast-finishing Penguins open playoffs against Islanders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will face a familiar foe as they begin their pursuit of the Stanley Cup. The Penguins take on the New York Islanders in the opening round hoping to avenge a first-round sweep at the hands of the Islanders two years ago. Pittsburgh overcame a slew of injuries to win its first division title since 2014. The Islanders slumped down the stretch but remain one of the NHL’s stingiest teams. New York allowed the second-fewest goals in the league during the regular season.