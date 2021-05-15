Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

DUNEDIN, Fla (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run double during a five-run seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1. J.T. Realmuto returned to the Phillies’ starting lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list and drew a bases-loaded walk that made it 1-all in the seventh. The star catcher went 0 for 4 as the designated hitter. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto. This was the opener of the Blue Jays’ third and final homestand at TD Ballpark. Toronto is playing at its spring training facility in Dunedin due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and will move home games to Buffalo, New York, next month.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 20 points, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists for the 76ers. Ignas Brazdeikis scored 21 points for the Magic. They have lost six straight.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Austin Slater’s single put the Giants ahead in the top of the 11th, but Frazier’s triple scored Michael Perez, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second base. Kevin Newman lined out softly and Giants manager Gabe Kapler had Caleb Baragar intentionally walk Bryan Reynolds and rookie Will Craig to load the bases. Polanco foiled the strategy by hitting a deep fly to center field.

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is back in the starting lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Realmuto was cleared to return by Major League Baseball, and was the designated hitter and batting fourth on the posted lineup for Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida. Realmuto felt ill and had a fever Wednesday night and was placed on the IL in accordance with MLB protocols. The Blue Jays are playing their third and final homestand at their spring training ballpark because of COVID-19 protocols in Canada. Toronto will be shifting games to Buffalo, New York, next month.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. He will serve the suspension Friday night when the 76ers play the first of two homes against the Orlando Magic. With a victory, Philadelphia clinches the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Howard’s technical came in the second quarter of a 106-94 loss at Miami on Thursday night. Howard knocked Udonis Haslem to the floor while the two were going for a rebound. Haslem followed Howard down the court and confronted him. A player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he accumulates 16 technical fouls during the regular season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class are embracing the organization’s high expectations. Third-round pick Kendrick Green chose to wear the No. 53 just months after nine-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement. Green says he knows there is pressure in taking over for Pouncey but says he is simply focused on getting better. Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth will replace recently retired veteran Vance McDonald. Freiermuth is considered a throwback of sorts capable of excelling at both blocking and receiving.