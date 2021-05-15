Hoskins hits 3-run double, Phillies beat Blue Jays 5-1

DUNEDIN, Fla (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run double during a five-run seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1. J.T. Realmuto returned to the Phillies’ starting lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list and drew a bases-loaded walk that made it 1-all in the seventh. The star catcher went 0 for 4 as the designated hitter. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto. This was the opener of the Blue Jays’ third and final homestand at TD Ballpark. Toronto is playing at its spring training facility in Dunedin due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and will move home games to Buffalo, New York, next month.