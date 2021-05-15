India police jail 21 Kashmiris amid pro-Palestinian rallies

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir have arrested at least 21 people for expressing solidarity with Palestine and rallying against Israel’s military offensive against Gaza. Police inspector-says that 20 were arrested in Srinagar, the disputed region’s main city, and one from a village in southern Kashmir. The arrested include Sarjan Barkati, a Muslim cleric and a prominent anti-India activist and an artist. Relations between Hindu-majority India and Israel have long been viewed with suspicion and hostility in Muslim -majority Kashmir, which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Israel has also emerged as a key arms supplier to India.