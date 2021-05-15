Leadership Alliance wants your input on business and economic development

(WBNG) -- The Leadership Alliance, a coalition between the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and The Agency, is making plans to help revitalize Broome County with your help.

Both organizations share a similar mission of supporting businesses and development in Broome County. With the pandemic taking a toll on business and economic growth, the Leadership Alliance is creating a list of priorities to help business owners and the community bounce back.

Some of the priorities include building healthy communities, a focus on infrastructure, vibrant neighborhoods, quality of life as it relates to the arts, business development, and economic inclusivity.

Through a community survey, you can provide input on what you would like to see in the area. Members of the alliance have already heard some ideas from the community, including developing waterfronts, rehabilitating neighborhoods, and better access to information on how to start a business or buy a home.

"How we build a strong, connected community, it increases that value for quality of life, it increases that value for people to come into the area, for people to stay here and look for opportunities here," said Binghamton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacey Duncan.

You can find the survey here. It will be available to community members until May 28.