Living his dream, he settles into Curve broadcast booth

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Little 2-year-old Preston Shoemaker of Hollidaysburg would look up at the video board at Blair County Ballpark back in 2002 and recognize all of the Altoona Curve players. “He’d see the players come up on the scoreboard, and it was, ‘Daddy, Tony Alvarez. Daddy, Carlos Rivera. Daddy, Kevin Haverbusch,’” Brad Shoemaker said of his son. Little Preston watched countless Curve games with his dad, keeping score and asking third base coaches for foul balls. Fast forward 19 years, and Preston isn’t so little anymore. But he’s still hanging out at Curve games, only now as a team employee living out his dream as a professional broadcaster.