Media demand Israel explain destruction of news offices

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations are demanding an explanation Saturday for an Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the offices of The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets. AP journalists and other tenants safely evacuated from al-Jalaa tower after Israel’s military warned of an imminent strike Saturday. Three heavy missiles hit the building within the hour. AP’s president said the news agency was seeking information from the Israeli government. Al-Jazeera’s acting director called the strike a “clear act” to stop journalists from reporting on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli military said the militant group was operating inside the building but provided no evidence to back up the claim.